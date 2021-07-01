Headline

Igboho’s House Attacked By Gunmen 72 Hours To Yoruba Nation Rally

Damola Areo2 hours ago
4
Sunday Igboho
Sunday Igboho

The house of Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has been attacked in the early hours of Thursday.

Photo from the attack show damaged walls, bullet-riddled windscreens of cars and a ransacked interior.

This happened just 72 hours to the Yoruba Nation rally he will be attending in Lagos on Saturday.

The attack was confirmed by his media aide, Dapo Salami, who said he was on his way to the house to confirm the incident.

More to follow…

