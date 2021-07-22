Igboho Won’t Be Safe If Extradited To Nigeria – Okei-Odumakin

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise and Centre for Change, has said it is not guaranteed that Sunday Igboho will be safe or get justice in extradited from Benin Republic where he was arrested to Nigeria.

This is as she lamented the Federal Government’s treatment of agitators against terrorism while treating the terrorists with kid gloves.

According to Okei-Odumaki, “The telltale signs of military dictatorship are rearing their ugly heads again under a supposedly democratic government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

She wrote in a statement, “It is not debatable that Igboho will come to grief if he is extradited to Nigeria under the prevailing circumstances.

“It is most unfortunate that a Nigerian government that treats with kid gloves terrorists of the hues of Boko Haram, herdsmen, and bandits ravaging the entire Northern Nigeria applies the sledge hammer on law-abiding citizens protesting against such terrorists and their wanton destruction of lives and property.

“The way the present Nigerian authorities romance these despicable elements while victimising, oppressing and silencing their victims leave a sour taste in the mouth.

“Bearing in mind the way and manner in which Nnamdi Kanu was whisked into Nigeria recently, in circumstances yet to be fully explained, and the various efforts at enacting gag laws by the same Nigerian authorities, there is no denying the fact that fascism is already creeping upon Nigerians.

“In this wise, it is certain that Igboho cannot be assured safety or justice if extradited to Nigeria.

“He should be released from detention unconditionally and his safety and liberty guaranteed by the Republic of Benin authorities under extant international law.

“The Nigerian authorities are better advised to stop chasing shadows but address the patent dangers posed to the country by the despicable elements it is treating with kid gloves.

“Protection of life and property is the fundamental rights of citizens and the overriding objectives of State policy.

“Neglecting these and running after critics and opposition figures is not only irresponsible but also inimical on the long run to the good health, safety, and continued corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.”