Igboho, Wife Were Arrested In Cotonou – Lawyer

Damola Areo44 mins ago
The counsel to Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), has said his client was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

He said Igboho and his wife were arrested by the Benin Republic authorities while trying to travel to Europe.

In a statement issued, Aliyu urged the German Government and other the international community “to rise up and curb the impunity of the Nigerian Government by refusing any application for extradition of our Client who already has application before the International Criminal Court duly acknowledged”.

Igboh had been declared wanted by the Department of State Service, DSS, after his house was raided by the service which warned him to turn himself in.

