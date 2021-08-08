Igboho: We Are Working With Obasanjo -Afenifere

Yoruba apex socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has said it is working with former President Olusegun Obasanjo who recently reportedly visited Benin Republic over Sunday Igboho who is being held in the country.

This is despite the Media Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, telling Vanguard that Obasanjo’s visit to Benin Republic could not be confirmed.

Speaking on Afenifere’s relationship with Obasanjo amid the agitation for Yoruba Nation, Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Apogun Kola Omololu, said the former president is working to restore hope to Yoruba people.

He said, “Let me exclusively reveal that Afenifere and former President Olusegun Obasanjo are working together to restore hope to Nigerians and to all the children of Oduduwa, that there is light at the dark end of the tunnel.

“ No immigrants that came to our soil in 1804 can seize our lands or chase us out. Some human remains, carbon, said to be seventeen thousand years old, were discovered in between Ile Ife and Akure some time ago.

“This is to tell the world that we are the aborigine, their tactics of intimidating us by using the crudest means available will not work. The more they do it the more they put Nigeria in disrepute.

“This is a government which beliefs in going after soft targets to teach other ethnic groups a brutal lesson because their people are in powers.

“Any diplomatic means to stop them is welcome.

“President Obasanjo was in Cameroon last week where President Paul Biya shut down the country for him. Baba, a proud Oduduwa son, is a world statesman.

“The implication of the former President’s visit to Benin Republic to the ruling power in Nigeria is negative. This is the sorry state we have found ourselves”.