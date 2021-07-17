Igboho Trying To Flee The Country – Nigerian Govt

The Nigerian government has said that Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, is trying to flee the country.

This is as the government revealed that security operatives have been ordered to arrest him wherever he is found.

This was disclosed in a letter titled ‘Stop-listing of person: Adeyemo Sunday Adeniyi (aka Sunday Igboho), male, Nigerian, passport number A11613637, date of birth 10/10/1972’ signed by Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Investigation and Compliance, A.B. Baba, on behalf of the Comptroller General and was copied to all zonal controllers and control posts nationwide.

“I am directed to request that you kindly place the above-named person on stop-list. Credible intelligence revealed that Adeyemo is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit to enable him acquire a new Nigerian passport, apparently to facilitate his escape out of the country,” it reads.

“In addition, he should be arrested wherever and whenever sighted and referred to the Director-General, Department of State Services vide letter no: S.605/A/246 dated 05 July 2021.”