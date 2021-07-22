Igboho Supporters Storm Court In Benin Republic

Supporters of Yoruba freedom fight, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, have stormed a court in Benin Republic where he’s expected to be arraigned today.

Igboho was arrested on Monday in Cotonou Benin Republic while trying to board a plane to Germany.

This was after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS in Nigeria.

Concise News learnt that efforts are being put in to ensure Igboho is extradited to Nigeria. However, Benin Republic is looking to try him for allegedly using a fake passport to board the plane.

His supporters stormed the court with placards demanding that Benin Republic must not release him to the Nigerian government.