Headline

Igboho Supporters Storm Court In Benin Republic

Damola Areo24 mins ago
3
sunday igboho

Supporters of Yoruba freedom fight, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, have stormed a court in Benin Republic where he’s expected to be arraigned today.

Igboho was arrested on Monday in Cotonou Benin Republic while trying to board a plane to Germany.

This was after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS in Nigeria.

Concise News learnt that efforts are being put in to ensure Igboho is extradited to Nigeria. However, Benin Republic is looking to try him for allegedly using a fake passport to board the plane.

His supporters stormed the court with placards demanding that Benin Republic must not release him to the Nigerian government.

Tags
Damola Areo24 mins ago
3

Related Articles

Ruga: Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Blow Out, Call On Nigerians To Defend Themselves

Igboho: Ooni Rallies South-West Leaders, Sets Up Committee

24 mins ago

Restructure Nigeria Before 2023, Afenifere Tells FG

4 hours ago
Garba Shehu

Stop Destroying Your Country’s Image Abroad – Presidency To Nigerians

8 hours ago
Sunday Igboho

Ministry Of Justice Yet To Be Briefed On Igboho’s Arrest

8 hours ago
Back to top button