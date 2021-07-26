Igboho Now Free From Handcuff, Leg Chains – Ilana Oodua

The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Oodua, has said Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has finally been freed the handcuff and leg chains that were on him.

The rights activist who will appear in court in the Republic of Benin where he was arrested last week has also been granted access to his wife three times daily.

The Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement read, :We are pleased to inform all Yoruba People and well-wishers that the Security Operatives in Benin Republic have removed leg chain and hand-cuff from Chief Ighoho since Saturday evening.

“Chief Ighoho’s Wife has now been granted access to meet her husband three times daily.

“Medical Personnel provided by our legal team have examined Chief Sunday Adeyemo.

“We reiterate that Chief Ighoho is not under any immigration-related probe in Benin Republic.

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo will appear in court this morning in Benin Republic to face the likely extradition charges to be brought against him by the Nigerian Government.

“We urge supporters from Nigeria not to bother coming to the court premises in Bénin. Kindly stay in Nigeria and support with prayers and whatever you can do within the ambit of the law. We are confident that Chief Igboho shall be set free.”