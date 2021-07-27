Igboho: Nothing Last Forever, Yoruba Koya Tells Buhari, Malami, Buratai, Others

A Yoruba Self-Determination Group, Yoruba Koya Liberation Movement (YKLM), has told President Muhammad Buhari, the Minister of Justice and Antoney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai and other officers of the Nigerian Government behind the current travail of Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho in the Republic of Benin to desist from oppressing humanity or face a disastrous end.

Stressing that no Oppressor has ever triumphed against the collective will of the people, Yoruba Koya, in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Communications, Oluwafemi Oluwajuyitan, urges Buhari and other Nigerian Leaders putting political pressure on Benin Republic to jail Ighoho to remember that nothing last forever.

“Events unfolding in recent times has made it imperative to remind those who currently wield power to tread softly and remember that everything with a start will surely have an end.

“Recent events only reminds one that in the face of suppression of truth and oppression of the masses, the oppressors have always consistently lost at the end.

“One cannot help but remember the brutish rule and reign of the dark-goggled General Abacha and how he ruled with iron fist. We remember how individuals who stood for the truth and the declaration of June 12 election were hounded by state-sponsored hitmen. We remember how the dictator ended in ignominy.

“The present administration, being a democratically elected government, has surpassed previous military juntas in the bare-knuckled use of brute force to silence every voice of dissent.

“More worrisome is the rate of nepotism and barely veiled attempt to lord an ethnic group over others. The dual law being applied by the state is also a cause for concern as Bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in certain parts of country are treated to sumptuous dinner with state actors while agitators for self-determination of their people are hounded and treated as common criminals.

“The Gestapo invasion of Chief Sunday Igboho’s house, the killing and abduction of his associates and his eventual arrests in Benin Republic at the request of this government are testament of this government’s effort at ensuring that their lawlessness remain unchecked.

“We as a Yoruba self-determination group sees it’s time that this government and its actors of impunity are reminded that nothing lasts forever. Nigerians are in countdown to the end of this administration even as calls are made to the International Criminal Court to keep the dossier of reports sent to them as they will become useful in no distant future”, the statement, said.