Igboho Makes U-turn, Says He Didn’t Mocking Adeboye Over Son’s Death

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, has made a u-turn after he was alleged to have mocked Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son.

Igboho was captured in a video interview answering questions about Adeboye whose son, Dare, died a few days ago.

“Has Baba supported the Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about the Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join the Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

“By the grace of God, anybody who says Yoruba will not get to the promised land, God will kill their children and wives and their entire family,” he said

Following heavy backlash on social media, Igboho cleared the air saying he was not mocking Adeboye but only raining curses on those who refuse to use their powers to help the agitation for Yoruba Nation.

“They said I mocked Pastor Adeboye, I didn’t mock that man. He is our father. I wasn’t talking to him. I don’t know him and he does not know me. I am a Christian. Had it been that I am a Muslim, they would have said I’m trying to be religious intolerant. I was only saying the Yoruba nation is not a religious matter. We accommodate Muslims, Christians and traditionalists. I didn’t insult that man. People just misquoted me by cutting that part of the video. Did I mock him? I didn’t say anything concerning him.

“I was asked a question about the death of his son, how will I mock him over his son’s death. I can’t pray that his son should die. I didn’t say anything negative about him. I said all elders who have the power to assist the Yoruba race but choose not to, I rained curses on them.

“God who created us knows when we will go back. Whoever mocks the dead will also die one day. We all will die. How will I mock the dead? I didn’t insult the deceased son. May God forgive the dead and may his soul rest in peace. May our father live long,” Sunday Igboho stated.