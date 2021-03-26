Igboho, Kanu, Dokubo Must Not Be Killed, Apostle Okikijesus Tells Buhari

Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should not allow himself to be coerced into killing freedom fighters and agitators.

He gave their names as Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, pro-Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido and ex-militant leader, Tompolo.

He advised Buhari to rather focus on ways to grow the economy through meetings with the banking sector.

“The President should believe in the voices of the religious advisers more than the voices of those who are coercing/pushing him. He should believe in their voices more than his own wisdom,” Okikijesu said in a press release.

“Thus says the Lord: What I am saying is that the President must not allow people to coerce/push him to shed the blood of these four men: namely Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), Sanusi Lamido, Nnamdi Kanu and Tompolo. If this happens there will be panic and the country will be shaken.

“Thus says the Lord: The blood of these four men is not for sacrifice, and it is not to be used to appease his spirit for a long life, or to achieve his goals. Inform the President that he must not permit or condone the blood of these four men to be spilled.

“He must not allow people to use their might/power to shed the blood of these four men. If the blood of these men is shed; then the government will be taken away from him and it will be given to his deputy.

“That means, his vice should be making preparation, because I the Lord will crown him with a glorious crown, to govern the country. If this does not happen, I am not God anymore.

“Thus says the Lord: If the President quickly silences people who are agitating concerning these four men, and performs the amendments that I the Lord is expecting from him; then he will govern for a brief period of time; else his deputy will assume the control of the country.”