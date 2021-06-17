Igboho Issues Ultimatum To Fulani Herdsmen In South-West

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho has issued an ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen living in the South-West.

In an interview with his spokesman, Koiki, Igboho revealed that the ultimatum he issued will be monitored for compliance.

Speaking in Yoruba, Igboho said, “How can six million Fulani people be commanding about 250 million other Nigerians?

“Marriage is not by force. We can’t live with you again. The Yoruba nation is a vehicle of salvation and I want all Yoruba to board the vehicle and have their seats.”

He said there is no going back on the agitation struggle. “How can we go back when we are almost at our destination? Those who have not joined us should do so now because there’s no election come 2023. Yoruba will go.”

He, however, urged the youths not to insult elders in Yoruba land, including the traditional rulers, saying: “Please, don’t insult our elders again.

“I don’t want anyone to cast aspersions on our traditional rulers that they have collected money. No, don’t do that. Even, if they were given money, it is part of our commonwealth that was stolen.

“Don’t fight the police or any security agents. Let’s do our rally peacefully. Tell President Buhari, if he doesn’t understand Yoruba; tell him in English Language that we don’t want Fulani bandits in our zone again.

“Work has begun already and I will begin combing all forests in Yoruba land.

“I want all Fulani on Yoruba land to leave. I will monitor compliance with the eviction notice. I don’t issue an order without ensuring compliance.

“As from Monday, we don’t want to hear of any kidnapping in Yorubaland again. I will show them the stuff Yoruba people are made of.

“We will tell them there is a clear distinction between Yoruba and Fulani. All these weapons they are brandishing, we will collect them with ease.

“We will blow ‘wind’ into all the forests in Yoruba land. If we don’t prove to these people who we are now, they will be encroaching on our lands when we achieve our Yoruba nation.

“We are in Yoruba land. It will be okay if Britain or United Nations come to our aid to help us actualize it, if not we will never back down.

“Some political hangers-on may align with politicians because of benefits they get from them, don’t mind them; they are too minute to stop us.”