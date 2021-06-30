News

Igboho Issues Fresh Update On Yoruba Nation Lagos Rally

Damola Areo3 hours ago
9
Sunday Igboho
Sunday Igboho

Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has issued a fresh update on the Yoruba Nation rally slated for Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, he doesn’t have the power to stop the rally because it is all Yoruba people that want it to hold.

This is according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki.

The statement reads in part, ”This is to confirm to the general public that the Lagos State Mega Rally scheduled for this Saturday, 3rd of July 2021 will hold as planned.

“We are using this medium to ask the CP (Commissioner of Police) Lagos State to protect all the Yorubas coming into the state for this peaceful Mega Rally because of all the information about some individuals and groups of people trying to disrupt the peaceful rally.

“Chief Sunday Igboho cannot stop this rally because it’s all the Yorubas that want the rally to hold and the Yoruba Nation is bigger than him”.

