Igbo Will Feel Less Marginalised If They Produce Next President – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has said the cries of marginalisation from the South-East may be reduced if the Igbo provide the next president.

Speaking on Channels Television, Ngige, however, said the 1999 Constitution does not support a situation that would have easily provided an Igbo president in 2023.

The Minister pointed out that the 1995 Constitution proposed by late General Abacha would have been good for the current situation.

“The people in the area have perceived that they are marginalised, that they are unappreciated, whether it was done by propaganda and brainwashing or not, that is now immaterial.

“So I agree with that proposal, unfortunately, the Nigerian Constitution does not have that. This is where I quarrel with those who authored the 1999 Constitution.

“I still believe today, tomorrow, the Abacha Constitution of 1995 that espouses rotational presidency into the six zones in Nigeria, a single five-year tenure in order to heal all the wounds; the wounds of civil war, and the wound of June 12.

“Now, that constitution would have been the best constitution for Nigerians to use for the next 30 years by which the six zones would have tested the presidency,” the minister stated.