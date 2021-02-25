Igbo Not At War With Nigeria – Ohanaeze

The President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has said Igbo people are not at war with Nigeria.

He said this while speaking at an event at the Civic Centre in Lagos where he cautioned those making unguarded utterances.

He said: “Everybody should stop utterances or actions that will or have the tendencies to put Ndigbo in present and immediate danger or on harm’s way. That is what my message is in this matter.

“Igbo are not at war with Nigeria. I want it to be noted very clearly. And we are not planning to have a separate existence from Nigeria. People should make no mistake about it.

“On the issue of Biafra, it is well beyond the capacity of young men to resolve. Biafra is a collective dilemma of Ndigbo and it is not a child’s play.

“Biafra is not a child’s play. It requires mature and experienced handling. Children should stop playing with fire and children shouldn’t play with fire. Nnamdi Kanu is one of us. He is our son and he must listen to some of us because he’s one of us.”

The former ambassador of Nigeria to the United States of America, described the security situation in Igboland as a matter of concern and national emergency.

“The greatest affliction of man is insecurity. With insecurity, nothing happens. It is the greatest challenge facing Ndigbo in particular and Nigeria at large. However, we thank God that the South East governors themselves shared this feeling and have started taking steps particularly, about anti-open grazing ban; a great step which we believe is the right step to take towards handling security challenges in Igbo land.”