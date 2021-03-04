Igbo Group Mocks North Over Suspension Of Food Blockade

The Biafra Nations League, BNL, has mocked the north for suspending the food blockade it placed against the south.

The north had blocked all trucks from moving foodstuff to the south as a form of protest against how their traders are treated in the region.

The blockade was suspended after an intervention by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Reacting to the suspension, BNL in a statement said the north made the move after realising how ineffective it was.

The statement reads: “They have done theirs and discovered it is not effective, you don’t suspend food supply to a region that produces food, we have the Onitsha yam, Ogoja yam and Garri, Abakaliki rice, Delta North cassava and many more.

“They feel that they are feeding us because we buy whenever they transport their goods to our land.

“Having discovered that the action was not effective, they rushed and called it off because they know we can cut them off from oil and still feed on what we produce”.