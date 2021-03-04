Headline

Igbo Group Mocks North Over Suspension Of Food Blockade

Damola Areo39 mins ago
0

The Biafra Nations League, BNL, has mocked the north for suspending the food blockade it placed against the south.

The north had blocked all trucks from moving foodstuff to the south as a form of protest against how their traders are treated in the region.

The blockade was suspended after an intervention by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Reacting to the suspension, BNL in a statement said the north made the move after realising how ineffective it was.

The statement reads: “They have done theirs and discovered it is not effective, you don’t suspend food supply to a region that produces food, we have the Onitsha yam, Ogoja yam and Garri, Abakaliki rice, Delta North cassava and many more.

“They feel that they are feeding us because we buy whenever they transport their goods to our land.

“Having discovered that the action was not effective, they rushed and called it off because they know we can cut them off from oil and still feed on what we produce”.

 

Damola Areo39 mins ago
0

Related Articles

Kogi: Suspected Bandits Shoot Dead Customs Officers

Why Stopping Arm Smuggling Is Difficult – Customs Boss

41 mins ago
Presidency Speaks On Giving N30,000 To Nigerians With BVN Account

Buhari, Osinbajo To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Saturday

4 hours ago
Border Closure: FG Reacts To Hike In Food Prices Across Nigeria

Union Leaders Forced To Suspend Blockage Of Food Supply To South – Arewa Group

8 hours ago

Probe Missing N11trn Fund Allocated To Electricity Since 1999 – SERAP Tells Buhari

9 hours ago
Back to top button