Igbo Fleeing Their Homes, MURIC Raises Alarm

The Muslim Right Concern, MURIC, has said some Igbo are fleeing their home in the South-East due to threats from fellow Igbo for daring to convert to Islam.

MURIC said the effort by the Federal Government to calm the situation was rebuffed by those aiming to destabilise Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, and made available to newsmen.

“Already, fiery, combustible and inflammatory speeches have led to the killing of Muslims and Northerners in some parts of the South East and South West,” the statement said.

“Many Muslims of Igbo extraction have fled their homes to safer places after receiving death threats from fellow Igbos for daring to convert to Islam.

“Several mosques located in the South East have been set on fire. Yet all these began after the commencement of hate speech and fake news just about four years ago.

“Unfortunately, the Federal Government’s attempt to bring the situation under control was rebuffed by those behind the plot to destabilize Nigeria…” the group said.