Igbo Are Not Killers, Okorocha Warns Against Ethnic Profiling

Senator Rochas Okorocha has warned against the ethnic profiling of Igbo ethnic group, saying they are not killers.

The former governor of Imo State said this during the centenary celebration of the former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, the late Michael Okpara, in Abuja.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to stop the ethnic profiling of the Igbo.

“They are not murderers, otherwise they won’t be in Kano or Lagos doing business.

“Indeed, we are passing through one of the ugliest moments of our history,” he said.

He said this amid the insecurity in the South-East dominated by Igbo which has seen the burning of police station, INEC offices and attacks on prison formation.