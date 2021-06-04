Headline

Igbo Are Not Killers, Okorocha Warns Against Ethnic Profiling

Damola Areo7 hours ago
5
Rochas Okorocha (image courtesy Channels TV)

Senator Rochas Okorocha has warned against the ethnic profiling of Igbo ethnic group, saying they are not killers.

The former governor of Imo State said this during the centenary celebration of the former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, the late Michael Okpara, in Abuja.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to stop the ethnic profiling of the Igbo.

“They are not murderers, otherwise they won’t be in Kano or Lagos doing business.

“Indeed, we are passing through one of the ugliest moments of our history,” he said.

He said this amid the insecurity in the South-East dominated by Igbo which has seen the burning of police station, INEC offices and attacks on prison formation.

Damola Areo7 hours ago
5

Related Articles

DIG Usman Alkali Baba

BREAKING: Usman Baba Confirmed As Substantive IGP

1 hour ago
What Will Happened To Nigeria If FG Keeps Detaining El-Zakzaky, Dasuki - Popular Islamic Scholar

Hire Bandits To Fight The ‘Ugly Ones’ – Gumi Tells FG

5 hours ago

Number Of Appeals At Supreme Court Rising – Tanko

5 hours ago
Nigeria Internet Users Increases In May - NCC

Senate Reinforces Legal Status for National Emergency Number 112

6 hours ago
Back to top button