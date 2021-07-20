Ifu Ennada Rocks Bikini; Says She Is Now ‘Born Again’ (Photos)

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has shared a sultry photos on Instagram showing her in Bikini outfit.

In the caption, she advised critics to not bother about preaching to her but save it for someone else.

This is as she stated that she’s now a Born Again lady.

Ifu Ennada wrote: “I Am Born Again And The Spirit of God Lives In Me.

___

Guys, Tomorrow from 6pm I will make a Big Announcement, pls stay tuned.

___

Skin: my Precious @beautifuskin

___

PS: Save the preaching for those that need it. Jesus Loves Me. I Love Me. Praise the Lord, hallelujah.”