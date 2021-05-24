If You Don’t Want People To Disrespect You, Stop Doing These 10 Things By Vipro

Recently, a friend told me about an embarrassing situation he experienced. He attended a small party and out of all the attendees, he was the only one that was not served food. Sincerely, I couldn’t control my laughter when he was recounting his story because it sounded funny. With a frown on his face, he said “I wasn’t invited to the party anyway”. At that point, I knew he was at fault.

A wise man once told me that respect can only be earned, not forced. It implies that before people can respect you, there is a price to pay; you need to be worthy of it.

When people respect you, they place you in high regard and value your opinion. They don’t belittle you or make you feel worthless. Also, they treat you specially.

For instance, my friend was not respected at the party he attended. He even said the host didn’t even acknowledge his presence. That’s disappointing!

Whether you’re rich or poor, educated or illiterate, good-looking or not, you deserve to be respected. Respect feeds the ego and makes us feel good.

So, if you don’t want people to disrespect you, stop doing these 10 things;

1. Stop going to places you are not invited to

2. Stop calling and chatting up people who don’t call you

3. Stop laughing uncontrollably when people insult you; caution them immediately

4. Stop begging people for money; double your hustle

5. Stop visiting people who don’t visit you

6. Stop contributing to discussions that don’t concern you

7. Stop chasing after people who don’t know you exist

8. Stop mingling with people who have no plans for the future

9. Stop sleeping and relaxing when you’re supposed to be working

10. Stop fighting and insulting people, especially in public

Try your best to avoid the 10 things listed above, you’ll be surprised at how people will see you differently and start respecting you.

Have you ever been disrespected by someone close to you? Kindly share your story.

Thanks for reading.