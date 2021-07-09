Headline

If We Silence Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, Others Will Rise – PFN

Damola Areo4 hours ago
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has told the Federal Government that silencing Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu won’t quell agitations in Nigeria.

This is according to the National President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, who called for equity in the participation and representation in governance by the people.

He said this at a press conference on the state of the nation at the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Mowe, Ogun State, on Thursday.

Oke said, “We appeal to the government to make sure that there is equity in the participation and representation in governance by the people.

“Until that is done, agitation will never stop. If we silence Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, others will rise.

