If North Blocks Food, South Will Block Oil – Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the south will block the supply of oil to the north if the north blocks food supply to the region.

He said this in reaction to the incident closed to the Niger Bridge which saw trucks loaded with food stuff prevented from cross down to the south from the north.

He said: “If the north blocks food supplies to the south, the south will block the supply of oil, refined products and oil money to the north. You touch me, I touch you! You do me, I do you! You Tarka me, I Daboh you!

“It’s called the law of reciprocity. Never start a dance you can’t finish!”

The situation has, however, been brought under control by the military.

