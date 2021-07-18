Ibarapa Attack: Security Men Did Nothing Despite Warning – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has slammed authorities for failing to stop the latest attack on Ibarapa in Oyo State.

He said this is despite them receiving information about the attack before it happened.

Adams stated this through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, adding that Yoruba can no longer continue to lament attacks on their land.

The statement reads: “Friday’s attack on residents of Igangan confirmed the alarm raised five days ago by the Oyo state coordinator of the OPC, Rotimi Olumo.

“We got the information of the attack, and it was widely reported in the media that the killer herdsmen were on another mission to provoke and wreak havoc on residents of Ibarapa, especially, during the festive period, but it is sad that nothing was done by the authorities concerned.

“It is on this note that I urge all the local security in the area to support the security agencies in the state to put a lid on the spate of insecurity in the area.

“We cannot continue to lament the killings of innocent people in Ibarapa and its environs.”