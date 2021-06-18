Ibadan Clash: Minister Tasks Seyi Makinde On Security

Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has charged Gov. Seyi Makinde to ensure adequate security of lives and property in Oyo State.

The minister gave the charge in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was reacting to the fracas between men of the state’s Park Management System (PMS) and some telephone traders at Iwo road on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the fracas led to the death of one Rahman Azeez, a phone technician, and the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Dare decried the increasing spate of insecurity in Oyo state and urged the governor to ensure the state does not slip into anarchy.

He condemned the nefarious activities of thugs and miscreants, which he said had remained unbridled by the government.

The minister said the state which enjoyed peace and security during the immediate past administration is gradually slipping into a breeding ground for hooligans.

“Oyo state is very dear to me. The progress of Oyo is always on top of my priorities and that is why the unsettling news of insecurity consistently being reported from state bothers me.

“Only a peaceful state can enjoy development. Only a peaceful state can progress. I want to implore Gov. Makinde to take charge of the issue of security and put it on the top of his priority list.

“The loss of lives that happened at Iwo road on Wednesday could have been avoided. The security architecture of the state needs to be revamped and shaken up,” he said.

He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate situation, asking God to grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.(NAN)