I Wouldn’t Have Let Ronaldo Leave Real Madrid – Ramos

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos has regretted allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club for Juventus.

Ronaldo left Madrid in 2018 with the hope pf helping his new side Juventus win the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Old Lady of Turin have failed to fulfil their dream of winning the tournament which made them sign Ronaldo.

According to Ramos, Ronaldo moving to Juventus was a huge loss to Madrid and himself.

“Cris lost and Madrid lost [when he left],” he was quoted by Tribal Football.

“I wouldn’t have let him leave because he is one of the best and he would have brought us closer to winning [big trophies].

“These are relationships that have to be for life, it has to be a team fusion.

“He is a decisive player who helped us win.”

