I Won’t Stoop Low To Discuss Wike – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said he won’t stoop low to discuss his successor, the Governor of FRivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had in recent times accused Amaechi fi diverting funds meant for Rivers State during his tenure as Governor from 2007 to 2015.

However, when Amaechi had the chance to respond to the allegations, he said Wike was his staff and it would be a lowly thing for him to discuss the Governor.

“I don’t think I want to address the issue of the governor, I have made my point and I have moved on.

“He was my staff, I can’t bring myself low. I was a governor, I was also a speaker, I’m a minister. I was two-term chairman of governors’ forum. The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing him?”

The Minister also denied calling Wike a drunk. He added; “I only said that I don’t make statements under the influence of alcohol. Some people are attaching meaning to what I say.”