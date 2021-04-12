I Won’t Rush Into Marriage To Please The Public – Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has opened up on her relationship and the plans she has for marriage.

The 45-year-old actress said she’s not ready to rush into marriage especially to please the public.

She disclosed this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Speaking on the issue of relationships and marriage, the actress said “I respect the institution of marriage as my parents were married until death literally parted them and they had a beautiful relationship. The problem is at some point, it begins to annoy you because of how much importance people have placed on it.

“I do want to marry, and I want to get it right once and for all. You know, we make such a big deal of it; we force people and put pressure on them to go in. When they eventually rush into this union, they make mistakes because they were only trying to please people.”

For Rita Dominic, when it comes to handling negativity from the public as regards her marital status and romantic relationships, the strategy is simply to ignore their comments.

“Over the years, it has stopped irritating me because people will always speculate. They do this because they don’t have anything tangible, so they create stories and rumours. I am at a place where I just laugh at their rumours. Being popular, you have to come to terms with the fact that people will create untrue stories. Some people will argue and say there is no smoke without fire, and to those ones, I say, darling, there are smoke machines”, she said.