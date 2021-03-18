I Won’t Rejoice Over $1.5bn For Port Harcourt Refinery – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he will not rejoice over the approval of $1.5 billion for the renovation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

The Federal Government had yesterday announced the approval at the Federal Executive Council.

However, Wike says as long as the fund has not been released yet, there is no reason to rejoice.

“Where is the oil being produced? Why is it that the refinery where the oil is being produced is not working? Wike asked.

“We have had a lot of promises, we have had a lot of talks and nothing has materialized.

“Approval is not release. I am not going to jubilate because the Federal Government said they have approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery. It is not something to say Hallelujah for.”