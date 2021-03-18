News

I Won’t Rejoice Over $1.5bn For Port Harcourt Refinery – Wike

Damola Areo6 hours ago
8
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he will not rejoice over the approval of $1.5 billion for the renovation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

The Federal Government had yesterday announced the approval at the Federal Executive Council.

However, Wike says as long as the fund has not been released yet, there is no reason to rejoice.

“Where is the oil being produced? Why is it that the refinery where the oil is being produced is not working? Wike asked.

“We have had a lot of promises, we have had a lot of talks and nothing has materialized.

“Approval is not release. I am not going to jubilate because the Federal Government said they have approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery. It is not something to say Hallelujah for.”

Tags
Damola Areo6 hours ago
8

Related Articles

LASTMA Condemns Murder, Assault Of Officers

1 hour ago
hijab

Kwara Tells Staff Of Schools Affected By Hijab Crisis To Resume

5 hours ago
Edo

Edo Partners With Germany To Recover Stolen Artifacts

6 hours ago

Buhari Mourns Tanzania President, Magufuli

6 hours ago
Back to top button