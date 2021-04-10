I Won’t Pay Ransom Even If My Son Is Kidnapped – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said he won’t pay ransom to bandits even if his son is kidnapped.

According to the governor who spoke during a radio chat, he would rather pray for his son to make heaven than to be set free after the payment of ransom

“I mean it and I will say it again here. Even if my son is kidnapped, I will rather pray for him to make heaven instead because I won’t pay any ransom,” the governor said.

El-rufai also ruled out the payment of ransom to secure the release of the students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna, who were kidnapped by bandits.