I Won’t Feed If My Son If He Acts Like Son Heung-min – Solskjaer

EPL: Manchester United's Bailly Applauds 'Uncle' Solskjaer
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Daily Express)

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has slammed Son Heung-min after his side’s clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

Solskjaer claims Son Heung-min’s theatrics forced the referee to cancel a goal Edinson Cavani scored in Sunday’s clash between his side and Tottenham.

He said if that was don by his son, he won’t feed him that night.

“The game has gone. The game has absolutely gone,’ Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal.

“But then again we shouldn’t be conned. But I have to say if my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets his 10 mates around him to help him up, yeah, he won’t get any food.

“I’m saying the same now as I did the first time we played them. ‘We weren’t conned, the referee was.”

The game ended 3-1 with United cancelling Son’s opener through Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

