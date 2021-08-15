I Won’t Contest Any Political Position In 2023 – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that he will not contest any political position come 2023.

According to him, he has enjoyed political positions for a while now and would rather support younger generations to aspire for such.

Masari said this when he appeared at NAN Forum, the flagship interview programme of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the governor, ”I am not going to contest for any office either in the party or in government.

”I was in the National Assembly as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, so what should I go back to the place to do again?

“In the party, I was the Deputy National Chairman of APC for the north. So what should I go back to the party to contest for?

“’In the state, I have gone up to the level of a governor, where will I go? I think it is time to allow the younger generation to play their own part.”