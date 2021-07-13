I Won’t Be Part Of Bill To Gag Media, Says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said he will not be party to any bill seeking to gag the media.

He said this in Abuja at a ceremony themed “Recognising Good Governance and Legislative Excellence in the Face of Adversity.”

This is amid calls for the National Assembly to get rid of the Press Council Bill believed to be aimed at gagging the media.

“I will not be part of any bill that will seek to gag the press, no bill will come to the floor of the house that seeks to gag the press because the press is supposed to be the voice of the people.

“However, there is press freedom and there is freedom of expression; it is important for Nigerians to listen to one another and understand each other so that we can make progress as a nation.

“There is nowhere in the world where freedom of expression in absolute, freedom of expression is limited to the extent that it does not affect another person’s freedom.

“That is made abundantly clear in the Constitution itself. If you go to section 45, it states the freedom of expression you have is limited for sake of security, it is written in black and white,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, however, said every institution has to be regulated to prevent them from running amok.

“We cannot let every institution run amok, the executive is regulated, the judiciary to a large extent is regulated, the legislature is regulated; institutions are meant to be regulated, there is not one institution that is above the law.

“Especially an institution that is meant to be the fourth Estate of the Realm, whose utterances or writing can make or break even a government,’’ he said.