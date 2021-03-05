I Won’t Attend Reconciliatory Meeting With Seyi Makinde – Fayose

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that he will not attend a reconciliatory meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Fayose who is at loggerheads with Makinde said this in reaction to a publication that both of them will be attending the meeting.

Fayose tweeted, “My attention has been drawn to a publication that I will attend a reconciliation meeting by former Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, today (Friday).

“Let me state clearly that I have no business with Prince Oyinlola’s so-called reconciliation.”

Fayose and Makinde have been at loggerheads over the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Southwest.