I Wonder Why I’m Loved Despite Not Being Rich – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has wondered why people love him despite him not being rich.

He made this known when he received the report of the National Security Summit held on May 26 by the house of representatives.

The report was submitted by a team of lawmakers led by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the lower chamber.

“The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was.

“People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too.

“I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability,” he said