I Will Not Resign As PDP Chairman – Uche Secondus

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has said he will not resign from the position.

Secondus said this on Monday when some youths stormed the PDP Secretariat in Abuja in protest against him.

His words are contained in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi.

“The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.”

“Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense why he should resign.”

“He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”, the statement read.

