I Will Help Kano Pillars Win The NPFL – Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has promised to win the Nigerian Professional Football League with Kano Pillars.

Musa who started his career with Kano Pillars has had stint in Leicester City and Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr.

However, his failure to secure another club in Europe made the 28-year-old sign a temporary deal with Kano Pillars last week.

He had tired to sign with West Brom but failed the club’s trial.

“I left Pillars over 10-years ago without winning the league then,” Musa said.

“But now, by God’s grace, I will make a special record by leading the club to the Nigeria Professional Football League title.”