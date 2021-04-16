Sports

I Will Help Kano Pillars Win The NPFL – Ahmed Musa

Damola Areo9 hours ago
0
musa super eagles
Super Eagle star Ahmed Musa [Photo: Channels TV]

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has promised to win the Nigerian Professional Football League with Kano Pillars.

Musa who started his career with Kano Pillars has had stint in Leicester City and Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr.

However, his failure to secure another club in Europe made the 28-year-old sign a temporary deal with Kano Pillars last week.

He had tired to sign with West Brom but failed the club’s trial.

“I left Pillars over 10-years ago without winning the league then,” Musa said.

“But now, by God’s grace, I will make a special record by leading the club to the Nigeria Professional Football League title.”

Tags
Damola Areo9 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Luka Toni Reacts As Ronaldo Throws Shirt Away After Serie A Game

2 hours ago
AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Why I Didn't Invite Other NPFL Stars, Rohr Opens Up

Rohr Reacts As Ahmed Musa Rejoins Kano Pillars

8 hours ago
Man Utd

Europa League: Man United Beat Granada 4-0 Aggregate

9 hours ago

Europa League: Arsenal Beat Slavia Prague 4-0

9 hours ago
Back to top button