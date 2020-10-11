I Will Ensure Your Voices Are Heard – Gov Ikpeazu To EndSARS Protesters

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has assured the EndSARS protesters that their grievances will be addressed.

EndSARS is a campaign which seeks the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, due to the brutality alleged against them.

Protests is fast spreading across Nigeria which Abia State about to have its own fair share.

Reacting to a planned protest in the state, Ikpeazu said, ”I have taken note of the peaceful protests tagged #EndSARS and wish to assure Abia youths and the general public that we will take up their concerns and ensure that your voices are heard at the right quarters.”