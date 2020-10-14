I Will Ensure Justice For All Nigerians – AGF Malami

Mr. Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said the Ministry of Justice is poised to ensure justice for all Nigerians.

Malami spoke when the Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Buki Ponle, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abuja.

Malami said that the Ministry was committed to working in line with the mantra of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, to ensure justice for all Nigerians.

In his remarks, Ponle commended the minister for the giant strides the ministry had recorded with regards to reforms in the justice sector.

The NAN managing congratulated the minister for his reappointment, saying it was a testimony to his dedication to preserving the sanctity of the judiciary.

“Your reappointment as AGF shows how effective and efficient you have handled the justice sector and attended to state matters; it is not easy and we wish you success.”

The NAN MD was accompanied on the visit by his Special Adviser, Mr Muftau Ojo and the Board Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs Stella Benjamin.

PM News