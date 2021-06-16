I Will Cheer Denmark At Euro 2020 – Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has said he will cheer on Denmark in the rest of their Euro 2020 encounter.

Eriksen had collapsed when his country faced Finland in their Euro 2020 opener.

The game which was called off was later played the same day with Finland winning.

Eriksen who had been rushed to the hospital has now recovered. He issued a statement thanking everyone for their support during his predicament which almost cost him his life.

He said, “Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”