I Was Told Some Pastors Consult Native Doctors To Do Charm – Oyedepo

Give God thanks for enabling us to see the last Sunday in the month of July. Give Him glory and praise. It is never too much. Thank You Jesus for your manifold grace, your goodness and your mercy, in Jesus precious name we have given thanks.

God has something in stock for each and every one of us today. May no one here miss his package.

-From this Service onward, this your eye shall see no more evil.

-My God will exempt you and your household from all evils.

-The remaining days of your life, it shall be good news only: from your children, your entire family, your business, your career, your health.

-Your eyes shall no more see evil.

Prayer: Jesus, I desire an encounter with you on this Covenant Day of Exemption.

Thank You Lord, in Jesus precious name we have prayed.

Father, thank You again this morning. Grant each one an encounter with his or her own Word today and take all the glory.

ENGAGING THE MANIFESTATION OF THE SPIRIT FOR SUPERNATURAL TURNAROUND.

It is the 4th in the series of our Sunday teachings and all we have been trying to do is to see the diverse operations of the Spirit that enables to operate in the realm of breakthroughs. We have gone quite a bit in exploring this.

1 Corinthians 12:1, 4-7

It is for our profiting; every operation of the Spirit is for the profiting of believers. Don’t let any devil out of the treasures embedded in the diverse operations of the Spirit of God. The devil never forces anybody, he only deceives people and he is very old in the game.

“I don’t believe this thing they talk about the Holy Spirit”: Why? he wants to make a minced meat of you

“What is the meaning of speaking in tongues?” Why? He wants to rob you of your best in life because without Him (Holy Spirit), you are limited in insight (Hosea 4:6). He (devil) is all out, he hasn’t repented once (2 Corinthians 11:3).

He (devil) goes about subtly with tricks, devices to rob people of their best in life. He is a master deceiver, he has enough capacity the entire world at the same time and he operates with his agents, demons all over the place (Revelation 12:9).

The Bible calls him the spirit of error (1 John 4:6). Without the Spirit of the truth, you are a victim of the spirit of error. Church Gist. Without the Spirit of truth actively at work, actively. I was telling my team as I entered this morning, by the Holy Ghost, I said, “let us all believe God for grace to press on till the end. I will not be surprised if anybody was here before and he is now in the cult. No because he has been deceived.”

I will not be surprised if anybody was here before and he is now in an armed robbery gang, he must have been deceived.

“When are you going to buy a car?” at your present rate, join us. He says, “okay, let us go. The following day, he is shot dead.

If you don’t know you need the ministry of the Holy Spirit at all, you need Him to rescue you from becoming a victim of the spirit of error. The Bible calls Him the Spirit of truth, He will guide you and me into all truth, so you don’t get deceived about the things of life (John 16:13).

-No one here shall end up a victim of deception, you will run this race to the end.

-You will make Heaven at the end of your journey.

Two young men met one of my sons in the gospel and said, “one took the other one to a medicine man to do charm for them for miracles.”

Hello: Ministry! For native doctor to do charm for you, that you will be using for miracles in the Church: it is as terrible as that Sir.

Deception if it were possible, the elect can be deceived.

We need the help of the Holy Spirit to remain on the path of truth for life.

Can you imagine Pastors consulting with native doctors! Say with me, “spirit of error”

You can’t overcome the spirit of error without the Spirit of truth at work in you, that is the cheapest way to expose error. You must have at work in you, the Spirit of truth to subdue the spirit of error.

