I Was Not Treated Fairly Under Solskjaer – Ighalo

Damola Areo45 mins ago
Odion Ighalo has said he was not treated fairly during his time at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ighalo joined the EPL side in January 2020 on a six months loan but spent most of it on the bench.

He made the move from Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua.

“There wasn’t much possibility because I wanted more playing time,” Ighalo told Sky Sports when asked if he could have extended his stay with United.

“At my age, I want to play and not just sit on the bench and not have any minutes.

“I didn’t just want to be there picking up a salary – I wanted to be involved so I said to my agent that if an offer comes in, I will look at it and see what’s best for me, which is what I did.

“After my initial loan was extended, I did not play much which was perhaps a bit unfair but as I said, I am always grateful for the opportunity.”

