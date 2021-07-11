I Was Healed Of Skin Disease By TB Joshua – Victor AD

Singer Victor AD has paid tribute to the late Prophet TB Joshua who founded Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN.

Sharing after the burial of the late clergy, Victor AD stated that TB Joshua healed him of skin disease when he was younger.

He wrote, “My dad, late Mr. Emmanuel Adere introduced me and my entire family to SCOAN [in] 1996, and ever since then you have been a blessing to us.

“I still remember how God used you to heal me from skin disease when I was a little boy, after moving from one hospital to another all to no avail.

“You showed me so much undeserving love, help my family and I and countless times,” he wrote.

Victor AD also recalled how the philanthropic preacher came through for him while he was going through some challenges and gave him N1 million.

“And I was like I’m about to tell you I was going through some challenges, You smiled and said I know what you’re going through, God is with you and I felt peace in my heart,” he stated further.”

The artist also said the late preacher taught him how to “pray for grace and God’s mercy and excluded all boasting for my achievements.

“You never judged me even when you knew my flaws, you welcomed me with so much love and said everyone makes mistakes and mistakes are correctable.

“I can go on and on, words are too weak to express your good deeds for this generation, We love you daddy rest on till we meet again @tbjoshua” Victor AD concluded.