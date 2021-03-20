I Was Blind When I Supported Buhari – Dino Melaye

Former Senator Representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has said he was blind when he support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Melaye who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme said Buhari’s agenda is the biggest scam in Africa.

Apologising, he aid he regret that he supported Buhari because he was scammed.

”I apologise to God almighty who is the supreme controller of the universe and Nigerians for supporting Buhari.

The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari presidency in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa.

The subject Buhari is the greatest common that came out of Africa. Once I was blind, now I can see. How can one remain in a political party and support the presidency with what is happening today in Nigeria?

I regret seriously supporting that because we were scammed” he said