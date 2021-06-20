Tech

I Was Arrested For Having Twitter And VPN On My Phone In Ibadan – Tomiwa Oni

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Tomiwa Oni, a Nigerian Twitter user narrates how he was arrested over Twitter and VPN found on his phone.

He wrote on Twitter, “I was arrested today and spent half of my day in police station because I still have Twitter and VPN on my phone. This country is bleeped up and funny enough another officer there was on Twitter checking the TL smh and yes we had to pay to be released.

“So yeah this happened around Oluyole Ibadan and for those asking why I allowed them check my phone I actually called another police to talk to the one that arrested me then after the call he tapped the screen immediately so the phone won’t lock and decided to go through my phone.”

