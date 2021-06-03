I Warned Nigerians About Buhari in 2015 – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

Afenifere acting national leader, Ayo Adebanjo, has said he warned Nigerians against voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Adebanjo said this when he appeared on Channels Television;s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

He was reacting to the statement by Buhari warning Biafra agitators and secessionists.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” the president had said.

Reacting to Buhari’s statement, Adebanjo queried why a democratically-elected president would threaten his “subjects” with “lessons practised during a war”.

“It is a very unfortunate statement from the president of a democratic country. I was very sad when I heard it. When I was informed, I thought it couldn’t be but I’m not surprised,” he said.

“It is those of you who voted for Buhari in 2015 that should be amazed. I warned you then that this man is a dictator. He is born a feudalist; he is trained as a dictator, and he has no respect for the rule of law.

“Can a democratic president be talking of teaching his subjects, who voted him into power, that he is going to teach them the lessons practised during a war? We are in peace time.”