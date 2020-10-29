I Tested HIV Positive After I Was Gang Raped By Three Men – Gay Man

A Nigerian gay man has said that he tested positive for HIV after he was gang raped by three men because he was gay.

The young man who said that he was 19 when the incident happened also revealed the traumatizing experiences he has suffered since then.

He wrote on Instagram:

I could remember last 5years ago

What I pass through from 3 hoodlums

I was thoroughly beaten and gang-raped

All because I’m Gay…they took advantage of me

I was 19years old boy then, I suffered humiliation

Arbitrary arrest from police, inhuman degrading treatment,I lost my precious Home at the age of 19years..no parents no family…it really hurts to be an orphan….after I lost my virginity from the raped….having unprotected sex from those hoodlums I WAS TESTED POSITIVE….being positive my mood changed…I started my medication and think less…I stay away from smoking and alcohol…I eat Good fruits and vegetables…thanks to God I’m a testifier now

I’m undetectable my CD4 850 viral load 10

It really worth testimony im looking healthy and stunning…being HIV positive is not the end of life…it reveals the other side of you…my aims of sharing my life-threatening story as an orphan so that people can learn from this…. 5years living positively”