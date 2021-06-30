I Strangled Then Stabbed Super TV CEO To Death – Chidinma Ojukwu

Chidinma Ojukwu, the UNILAG student who is suspected to have killed Suoer TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, has said she first strangled him before stabbing him to death.

She said this in an interview with Vanguard during which she begged the deceased’s family and God for forgiveness for what she did.

She said: “I have never had peace since the day I was arrested. Never in my wildest imagination did I envisage I would kill a human being. I see his face in my dream every night. At times I would be scared to sleep.

“I have been begging God for forgiveness. This is not what I wanted for myself. I don’t know what fate holds for me.

“I am also begging his family to forgive me, especially his children. Ah! God, what have I done?” she exclaimed, burying her face in her palms.

“I was able to overpower the deceased because he was weak.”

She added that Ataga became weak after “taking three wraps of Rohypnol while she took one wrap.”