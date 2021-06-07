I Prophesied TB Joshua’s Death, We Spoke About It – Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, has disclosed what the late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua told him about his death after his prophecy.

Iginla recalled that T.B Joshua, who is the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, said he was not afraid of death and was ready to die at any time.

In a statement, Iginla recalled that thrice he had “a vision in 2015, 2016 and 2018 that a great man of God is quitting the scene, it was T.B Joshua.”

Iginla added that when he communicated the vision to him, T.B Joshua said: “Thank You, my brother. If it’s his wish to keep me, he will keep me.

“There is nothing I am afraid of anymore. I think I have done the work the Lord sent me. I will always take a bow to the sovereignty of God”.

He referred to the deceased as a man of humility, ambassador of love to the less privileged, and a blessing to the body of Christ.

The televangelist died on Saturday evening in Lagos shortly after a church service at the SCOAN.

TB Joshua was said to have died while on his way to the hospital and his corpse has been deposited at the Isolo General Hospital.