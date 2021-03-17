I Prefer A Young Person As Afenifere Leader – Adebanjo

New acting national leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said a younger person would have been preferable to hold the mantle he has been given.

Adebanjo was named Afenifere new leader after Pa Reuben Fasoranti who is 95 years old stepped down from the position.

Speaking about his mandate, Adebanjo who is 92 told Daily Independent:

“I am not at that meeting where the decision was taken today that I will be the new leader of Afenifere but I agree with them on the decisions taken.

“However, I believe they should have chosen a younger person as the new leader. I also agree with those saying it is time for younger generation of leaders to take charge of Afenifere. I believe we will look into that as time goes on.

“People will say when a 95 year old stepped down for a 92 year old, what difference does it really make? I will really love a younger person to be in charge. I don’t have to be the leader to contribute my quota. There is nothing I have been doing now that I can’t still do.

On what he will do differently in his new position as Acting leader of the group, Adebanjo said“There is nothing new to add. What we have been doing in Afenifere is what we will keep doing because we are a consistent organisation. Afenifere is a principled organisation. We believe in restructuring of Nigeria and true federalism. We also believe in good governance without corruption” he said.