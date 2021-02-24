I Never Sold Any EFCC Asset, Abdulrasheed Bawa Tells Senate

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the nominee for the role of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied selling assets belonging to the anti-graft commission.

Bawa who was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari aid this during his screening at the Senate on Wednesday.

He also revealed the impact he had during his time at the Rivers State office of the Commission.

“I never sold a single truck at the Port Harcourt office; the head office handled that at the time,” the nominee told the senate.

“When I took over the Port Harcourt office, they had 34 convictions but when I got there, we recorded 216 convictions.”

“Anybody that is familiar with the processes of the EFCC knows that the chairman doesn’t have the power to sell an asset but the secretary of the agency.”

Bawa said if confirmed, he would work towards strengthening the anti-graft agency.

“Before we reposition, we need to know what the institution stands for. We would work on our standard operational procedures to improve on those procedures,” he said.

“We are looking forward to an EFCC that when I give an (wrong) instruction to a junior officer; he will refuse it because that order contravenes the law.”