I May Not Be Alive To Run For Second Term In Office – Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said he may not be alive to run for a second term in office.

This is as he placed his hope in God while revealing that some Abuja politicians are trying to pull him down.

Mohammed who spoke on Tuesday also revealed that he knows the mastermind of kidnapping and banditry in Bauchi State.

“Don’t listen to the Abuja politicians who have nothing to offer other than to pull down Bala Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi,” he said.

“By the grace of God, I have become governor with or without them and of course, I will live my time allotted to me by Allah. I may go for a second term, I may not even live to that time; I may go for the presidency, there is nothing they can do. I know what they are doing.

“Those Abuja politicians are not doing anything for us other than bringing mischief. I know some leaders of the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state. I will talk when the time comes. We will prove tough but certainly, we are not afraid of them,” he declared.

 

